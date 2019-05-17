In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship on Friday, May 17, in Farmingdale, New York. Koepka, in the lead after the second round, set a record for the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history.
Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole. Woods failed to make the cut for the final two rounds after shooting a three-over 73, ending the tournament at five over.
Fans cheer for Tiger Woods on the 13th hole.
Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the US PGA Championship. At the end of the round, Spieth was tied second with Australian Adam Scott.
Fans line up near the the eighth green during the second round.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson reacts after putting on the seventh green.
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the rough on the third hole.
Brooks Koepka, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods after finishing the second round.
Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot from the fourth tee.
Brooks Koepka with yet another impeccable drive on the 15th tee in a thrilling opening round of 63 -- a course record.
April's Masters victory felt a long time ago for Tiger Woods; the 15-time major winner regularly located both rough and bunker in a first round that lacked the control of last month.
Alex Noren takes stock on the third hole of this thrillingly difficult golf course. If you miss the fairway and the bunkers, the long grass will eat you alive.
John Daly, the PGA Championship winner in 1991, was making a bit of history at Bethpage Black. He has been given permission to use a golf cart at the tournament as a result of his osteoarthritis in his right knee.
Phil Mickelson and Jason Day salute their fans as they complete solid first rounds of 1 under par.
Flowing locks blowing in the wind, Tommy Fleetwood in action en route to a very respectable first-round effort of 3 under par.
Brooks Koepka putts on a hulking eighth green, watched by fans who were witnessing a clinic from the three-time major winner.
Jason Day's only major victory came in the 2015 PGA Championship. Here he is, one of many to find one of Bethpage Black's daunting sandpits.
Dustin Johnson, the world No.1 and a favorite among many experts, tees off at the 17th.
As Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot fly into the distance, his fans make sure to leave with their own memories.
An image to highlight the extent of this monster golf course. Narrow fairways, damp, long roughs, gaping bunkers, overhanging trees. But then, Brooks Koepka on the tee, helping himself to the most supreme first round of major golf imaginable.