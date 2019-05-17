Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship on Friday, May 17, in Farmingdale, New York. Koepka, in the lead after the second round, set a record for the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole. Woods failed to make the cut for the final two rounds after shooting a three-over 73, ending the tournament at five over. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Fans cheer for Tiger Woods on the 13th hole. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the US PGA Championship. At the end of the round, Spieth was tied second with Australian Adam Scott. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Fans line up near the the eighth green during the second round. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far World No.1 Dustin Johnson reacts after putting on the seventh green. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the rough on the third hole. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Brooks Koepka, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods after finishing the second round. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot from the fourth tee. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Brooks Koepka with yet another impeccable drive on the 15th tee in a thrilling opening round of 63 -- a course record. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far April's Masters victory felt a long time ago for Tiger Woods; the 15-time major winner regularly located both rough and bunker in a first round that lacked the control of last month. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Alex Noren takes stock on the third hole of this thrillingly difficult golf course. If you miss the fairway and the bunkers, the long grass will eat you alive. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far John Daly, the PGA Championship winner in 1991, was making a bit of history at Bethpage Black. He has been given permission to use a golf cart at the tournament as a result of his osteoarthritis in his right knee. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Phil Mickelson and Jason Day salute their fans as they complete solid first rounds of 1 under par. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Flowing locks blowing in the wind, Tommy Fleetwood in action en route to a very respectable first-round effort of 3 under par. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Brooks Koepka putts on a hulking eighth green, watched by fans who were witnessing a clinic from the three-time major winner. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Jason Day's only major victory came in the 2015 PGA Championship. Here he is, one of many to find one of Bethpage Black's daunting sandpits. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far Dustin Johnson, the world No.1 and a favorite among many experts, tees off at the 17th. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far As Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot fly into the distance, his fans make sure to leave with their own memories. Hide Caption 19 of 20