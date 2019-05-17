Standoff over venue threatens to derail Trump visit to Ireland

(CNN) A standoff is heating up between advance teams from the Irish and US governments over a potential presidential visit next month to the Emerald Isle.

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Ireland for two nights during his visit to Great Britain and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

An Irish government source with knowledge of ongoing discussions told CNN that the White House is insisting the Irish prime minister, or taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, come to the President's golf course in Doonbeg to host a meeting between the two leaders.

According to the source, "The Irish government feel that protocol dictates that any event they host for President Trump should be at a venue of their choosing and certainly not at an hotel owned by Trump."

"It is a bit unseemly to demand that the taoiseach host President Trump at his hotel," the source said.

