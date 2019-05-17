Washington (CNN) Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out a new proposal Friday morning that calls on Congress to codify federal protections for abortion rights as she warned Republican efforts to undo Roe v. Wade "just might work."

The Massachusetts Democrat sounded the alarm while pointing to recent legislation in a slew of states, including Alabama and Georgia , that would effectively block or severely restrict women from accessing abortion services. The bills clash explicitly with the Supreme Court's landmark ruling establishing federal guarantees to abortion rights and could pave the way for a new high court challenge

"These extremist Republican lawmakers know what the law is -- but they don't care," Warren wrote. "They want to turn back the clock, outlaw abortion and deny women access to reproductive health care. And they are hoping the Supreme Court will back their radical play. I'll be blunt: It just might work."

Warren said Congress should respond by both guaranteeing abortion rights and expanding access to reproductive services, abortion and contraception.

Warren's latest policy offering on Friday was filled as well with calls for people to take action, both by letting their opposition to abortion rollbacks be known and to run for office. She also made reference twice to Justice Brett Kavanaugh , who legal observers have said could tip the scale potentially against Roe if the Supreme Court decides to revisit the 1973 ruling.

Read More