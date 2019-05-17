Unidentified drone causes US Embassy in Baghdad to go into security lockdown

(CNN) The US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was put on a security lockdown Thursday after an unidentified drone was detected nearby.

"We can confirm reports of a (unmanned aerial system) flying near the US Embassy compound in Baghdad on May 16," a State Department official told CNN.

"Embassy security personnel made appropriate notifications to mission staff and the embassy returned to normal operations when it was confirmed the UAS did not present a danger to our personnel or facilities," the official added.

CNN previously reported that US officials have expressed concerns that Iran and its proxies are using drones to threaten the US and its allies in the region.

