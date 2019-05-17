Donald Trump had the best golf round of his life last month

In each episode of his weekly YouTube show, Chris Cillizza will delve a little deeper into the surreal world of politics. Click to subscribe!

The question everyone will ask -- did Trump really shoot a 68 at age 72???? -- is one that is impossible to answer since, well, I wasn't part of his foursome on the day the deed was done.

There are two competing fact sets to think about when trying to make an educated guess on that question, though: 1) Trump is, by all accounts, a very good golfer and 2) Trump is a legendary cheater at golf.

"Both our rounds came during openings of redesigns to his courses and were played casually, with plenty of putts inside five feet over-generously slapped away. But I certainly didn't get the feeling that Trump shoots in the 70s only because he doesn't putt the short ones. His ball-striking, from medium-length tees, made him a legitimate 4-handicap at the time."

Trump's quotes to Diaz about his self-taught golf swing are epic. "I think of golf as a very natural game," Trump told Diaz . "I never really wanted to know a lot about my technique. I really trust instinct a lot, in golf and a lot of things."

But then there is this counter-factual: Longtime sportswriter Rick Reilly has recently written an entire book about Trump's golf-course cheating, titled: " Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump ."

Of Trump's golfing, Reilly recently told CNN : "He cheats like a mafia accountant. He cheats crazy. He cheats whether you're watching or not. He cheats whether you like it or not." Reilly also told CNN that Trump hit two balls in the water when he played with Tiger Woods and then claimed to have almost beaten the pro.

To Reilly, Trump's approach to golf is a window into his broader approach to life: He breaks all the rules and then denies, denies, denies. Whether or not you put that much stock in what golf can reveal about Trump, it's clear that the President loves the sport and is -- compared to other men his age -- very good at it.

Is he "68" good? Uh...