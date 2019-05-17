Breaking News

Over-processed foods add 500 calories to your diet every day, causing weight gain

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 9:57 AM ET, Fri May 17, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Mediterranean diet is easy to find in the grocery store, contains nutrients that are known to enhance longevity and has other health benefits that are backed by peer-reviewed, scientific studies. Broccoli makes the list because it&#39;s one of nature&#39;s most nutrient-dense foods, with only 30 calories per cup. That means you get a ton of hunger-curbing fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
The Mediterranean diet is easy to find in the grocery store, contains nutrients that are known to enhance longevity and has other health benefits that are backed by peer-reviewed, scientific studies. Broccoli makes the list because it's one of nature's most nutrient-dense foods, with only 30 calories per cup. That means you get a ton of hunger-curbing fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Doctors suggest using olive oil rather than butter to make your meals. A Spanish study found a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil reduced the incidence of major cardiovascular events among patients with a history of heart disease.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Doctors suggest using olive oil rather than butter to make your meals. A Spanish study found a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil reduced the incidence of major cardiovascular events among patients with a history of heart disease.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Quinoa is the popular whole-grain du jour because it also contains a good dose of protein to help build muscle. Yet including any type of whole grain in your diet -- from barley to brown rice -- will aid in weight loss by filling you up for fewer calories.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Quinoa is the popular whole-grain du jour because it also contains a good dose of protein to help build muscle. Yet including any type of whole grain in your diet -- from barley to brown rice -- will aid in weight loss by filling you up for fewer calories.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Blueberries are often singled out as a kind of superfood because studies have shown they aid in everything from fighting cancer to lowering cholesterol. But all berries, including raspberries, strawberries and blackberries, contain antioxidants and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.webmd.com/diet/phytonutrients-faq&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;phytonutrients&lt;/a&gt;. Worried about the price of fresh fruit? Experts say the frozen kind is just fine.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Blueberries are often singled out as a kind of superfood because studies have shown they aid in everything from fighting cancer to lowering cholesterol. But all berries, including raspberries, strawberries and blackberries, contain antioxidants and phytonutrients. Worried about the price of fresh fruit? Experts say the frozen kind is just fine.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Many dieters shy away from nuts because of their high calorie and fat count. But studies show that eating a handful several times a week can prevent heart disease and ultimately help you shed pounds since they fill you up and stop you from snacking on other things. Almonds, in particular, contain lots of monounsaturated fats and fiber. (Healthy swap: Replace peanut butter with almond butter.)
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Many dieters shy away from nuts because of their high calorie and fat count. But studies show that eating a handful several times a week can prevent heart disease and ultimately help you shed pounds since they fill you up and stop you from snacking on other things. Almonds, in particular, contain lots of monounsaturated fats and fiber. (Healthy swap: Replace peanut butter with almond butter.)
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Salmon is also a good source of lean protein. With this diet, doctors suggest eating fish at least two times a week. Salmon provides a high dose of omega-3 fatty acids, which studies show significantly lower the risk of heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids fight back by reducing inflammation and slowing the rate of plaque buildup in blood vessels.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Salmon is also a good source of lean protein. With this diet, doctors suggest eating fish at least two times a week. Salmon provides a high dose of omega-3 fatty acids, which studies show significantly lower the risk of heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids fight back by reducing inflammation and slowing the rate of plaque buildup in blood vessels.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Beans, beans, the magical fruit; the more you eat, the more ... you lose weight. Black, kidney, white and garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas) are good for fiber and protein. They fill you up and provide muscle-building material without any of the fat that meat can add to your meal.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Beans, beans, the magical fruit; the more you eat, the more ... you lose weight. Black, kidney, white and garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas) are good for fiber and protein. They fill you up and provide muscle-building material without any of the fat that meat can add to your meal.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Eating a breakfast high in protein is a good way to keep hunger at bay throughout the day. Eggs are full of choline, a nutrient that helps block fat from being absorbed in the liver. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.webmd.com/vitamins-supplements/ingredientmono-436-CHOLINE.aspx?activeIngredientId=436&amp;activeIngredientName=CHOLINE&amp;source=2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Choline&lt;/a&gt; may also help in preventing memory loss.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Eating a breakfast high in protein is a good way to keep hunger at bay throughout the day. Eggs are full of choline, a nutrient that helps block fat from being absorbed in the liver. Choline may also help in preventing memory loss.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Spinach is a great source of iron, which is a key component in red blood cells that fuel our muscles with oxygen for energy. But researchers in Sweden identified another way in which these greens might keep you charged: Compounds found in spinach actually &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/02/110201122226.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;increase the efficiency of our mitochondria&lt;/a&gt;, the energy-producing factories inside our cells. That means eating a cup of cooked spinach a day may give you more lasting power on the elliptical machine (or in your daily sprint to catch the bus).
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Spinach is a great source of iron, which is a key component in red blood cells that fuel our muscles with oxygen for energy. But researchers in Sweden identified another way in which these greens might keep you charged: Compounds found in spinach actually increase the efficiency of our mitochondria, the energy-producing factories inside our cells. That means eating a cup of cooked spinach a day may give you more lasting power on the elliptical machine (or in your daily sprint to catch the bus).
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Walnuts are packed with tryptophan, an amino acid your body needs to create the feel-great chemical serotonin. (In fact, Spanish researchers found that walnut eaters have higher levels of this natural mood-regulator.) Another perk: &quot;They&#39;re digested slowly,&quot; said Dr. David Katz, director of the Yale Prevention Research Center. &quot;This contributes to mood stability and can help you tolerate stress.&quot;
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Walnuts are packed with tryptophan, an amino acid your body needs to create the feel-great chemical serotonin. (In fact, Spanish researchers found that walnut eaters have higher levels of this natural mood-regulator.) Another perk: "They're digested slowly," said Dr. David Katz, director of the Yale Prevention Research Center. "This contributes to mood stability and can help you tolerate stress."
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Asparagus is one of the best veggie sources of folate, a B vitamin that could help keep you out of a mental slump. &quot;Folate is important for the synthesis of the neurotransmitters dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine,&quot; said David Mischoulon, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. All of these are crucial for mood.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
Asparagus is one of the best veggie sources of folate, a B vitamin that could help keep you out of a mental slump. "Folate is important for the synthesis of the neurotransmitters dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine," said David Mischoulon, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. All of these are crucial for mood.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
It&#39;s not a requirement to drink it on this diet, but if you do drink alcohol, red wine in moderate amounts can be good for your health. Moderation means one drink for women and two for men, by the way. Studies show red wine can help protect against heart disease.
Photos: Delicious Mediterranean diet foods
It's not a requirement to drink it on this diet, but if you do drink alcohol, red wine in moderate amounts can be good for your health. Moderation means one drink for women and two for men, by the way. Studies show red wine can help protect against heart disease.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
superfoods broccoliolive oil bread tablesuperfoods quinoasuperfoods blueberriesalmonds close upsuperfoods grilled salmonsuperfoods variety beanscarton of eggsspinachfortify foods walnutslustful asparagus12 Wine Production

(CNN)Less expensive, easier to prepare ultra-processed foods can make you fat, a new study says.

People limited to a diet of primarily highly processed foods ate more calories and gained more weight than when their diet mostly consisted of minimally processed foods, the study published Thursday in Cell Metabolism finds.
This small-scale study is the first randomized controlled trial -- considered the gold standard in science -- examining the effects of ultra-processed foods. They are defined as containing industrial ingredients, such as hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup, flavoring agents and emulsifiers.
Avoiding &#39;ultraprocessed&#39; foods may increase lifespan, study says
Avoiding 'ultraprocessed' foods may increase lifespan, study says
During a one-month study, 20 healthy adult volunteers stayed at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, where all their meals were provided to them. For 14 days in turn, they were limited to each diet and told they could eat as much or as little as they liked.
    The two versions of meals had the same amounts of calories, sugars, fiber, fat and carbohydrates. For example, the unprocessed breakfast might be oatmeal with bananas, walnuts and skim milk, while the other consisted of a bagel with cream cheese and turkey bacon.
    Read More
    Participants exercised about the same amount each day throughout the study.
    Q: Am I a bad parent if my kids don&#39;t eat 5 servings of fruit and vegetables every day?
    Q: Am I a bad parent if my kids don't eat 5 servings of fruit and vegetables every day?
    On the ultra-processed diet, people ate faster while consuming about 500 calories more per day (by taking extra helpings) than they did while on the unprocessed diet; this increase in calories was due to higher quantities of carbohydrates and fat but not protein. As a result, they gained weight -- on average, about 0.9 kilograms or 2 pounds. While on the diet of unprocessed foods, they lost an equal amount of weight.
    The gender of the participants, the order of their diet assignment and their body mass index did not influence the varying calories each participant ate on each diet, according to the study authors.
    The ultra-processed foods caused people to eat too many calories and gain weight, they concluded.
    Engineered and heavily processed foods can be difficult to restrict due to reasons beyond just taste, the researchers noted. For example, the weekly cost of a 2,000-calorie per day diet of processed meals was estimated to be $106, versus $151 for the more natural meals.
    It also takes more time to prepare less-processed foods, they said.
    Avoid these &#39;ultraprocessed&#39; foods and you might live longer
    Avoid these 'ultraprocessed' foods and you might live longer
    Ultra-processed foods are mostly consumed as ready-to-eat meals, as well as snacks and desserts. People have been eating more of them over the past several decades. In the United States, 61% of adults' total diet comes from ultra-processed foods; in Canada, it is 62%; and in the UK, it is 63%, a recent unrelated study found.
    Research also shows that industry engineered foods can lead to obesity, high blood pressure and cancer.
    "We are living in a fast world, and people are looking for convenient solutions," said Nurgul Fitzgerald, an associate professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Rutgers University about a past study of processed foods.
    Fitzgerald recommends reviewing the back of a package of ready-made food. "Look at the ingredients list. Do you understand all those ingredients that go into your foods?" she asked. Buy only those products "with the least number of ingredients and with ingredients you understand."
    Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

    Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

      The study authors suggest that consumer confusion is another aspect of this problem.
      "The perpetual diet wars between factions promoting low-carbohydrate, keto, paleo, high-protein, low-fat, plant-based, vegan, and a seemingly endless list of other diets have led to substantial public confusion and mistrust in nutrition science," they wrote. "Limiting consumption of ultra-processed foods may be an effective strategy for obesity prevention and treatment."