Former Belgian king to be fined over $5,000 a day until he takes paternity test

(CNN) A Belgian court has ruled that Albert II, the former king of Belgium, will be fined €5,000 ($5,600) every day until he takes a DNA test to determine whether he fathered a child during an alleged affair.

Delphine Boel, a Belgian artist and sculptor, claims the king had an affair with her mother, Sibylle de Selys Longchamps, resulting in her birth in 1968.

Albert married Paola Ruffo di Calabria, later Queen Paola of Belgium, in 1959. He became king in 1993.

In 2013, at the age of 79, he abdicated the throne in favor of his son Philippe, citing concerns over his age and health.

That same year, Boel launched a legal case to see the former king recognized as her father.

