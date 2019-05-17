Yara Shahidi brings faint glow to 'The Sun is Also a Star'

(CNN) Teen romances are sometimes only as good as their leads, and "The Sun is Also a Star" has a fine pair in "Black-ish's" Yara Shahidi and "Riverdale's" Charles Melton. The movie, however -- which deals with true love and the universe putting people together -- could have given fate an assist by crafting a more substantial vehicle for them.

Based on Nicola Yoon's bestselling young-adult novel, the movie is most interesting as a look at two immigrant families -- one on the verge of being deported -- through the eyes of their teenage children.

That aspect takes a back seat, alas, to the dreamy love story, which begins with Daniel (Melton) spotting Shahidi's Natasha from afar in Grand Central Station, seeing the "Deus Ex Machina" slogan on her jacket and deciding t