In pictures: Taiwan becomes first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages
Same-sex marriage supporters shout during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, on Friday.
Gay rights supporters wait in the rain outside the parliament building in Taipei before the landmark decision was announced on Friday.
A same-sex marriage supporter holds a rose to mourn those who have killed themselves because of discrimination.
Same-sex marriage supporters gather outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. The signs read, ''Vote Can't Be Defeated.''
A supporter stands outside the parliament building as the debate over the three draft bills of the same-sex marriage law continued inside.
debate the three draft bills for marriage equality on Friday.
Supporters of same-sex marriage gather outside as parliamentarians debated in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.
So far nearly 300 gay and lesbian couples have applied to register for legal union on the day the bill is to come into effect.
LGBT rights protesters demonstrate as politicians continued to discuss the same-sex marriage bill ahead of Friday's vote.
People lined the streets outside the parliamentary administration building on Friday.
A gay rights advocate holds a flower in support of the same-sex marriage law.