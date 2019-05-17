Breaking News

In pictures: Taiwan becomes first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages

Updated 3:58 AM ET, Fri May 17, 2019

Same-sex marriage supporters shout during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, on Friday.
Same-sex marriage supporters shout during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, on Friday.
Gay rights supporters wait in the rain outside the parliament building in Taipei before the landmark decision was announced on Friday.
Gay rights supporters wait in the rain outside the parliament building in Taipei before the landmark decision was announced on Friday.
A same-sex marriage supporter holds a rose to mourn those who have killed themselves because of discrimination.
A same-sex marriage supporter holds a rose to mourn those who have killed themselves because of discrimination.
Same-sex marriage supporters gather outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. The signs read, &#39;&#39;Vote Can&#39;t Be Defeated.&#39;&#39;
Same-sex marriage supporters gather outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. The signs read, ''Vote Can't Be Defeated.''
A supporter stands outside the parliament building as the debate over the three draft bills of the same-sex marriage law continued inside.
A supporter stands outside the parliament building as the debate over the three draft bills of the same-sex marriage law continued inside.


debate the three draft bills for marriage equality on Friday.
Supporters of same-sex marriage gather outside as parliamentarians debated in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.
Supporters of same-sex marriage gather outside as parliamentarians debated in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.
So far nearly 300 gay and lesbian couples have applied to register for legal union on the day the bill is to come into effect.
So far nearly 300 gay and lesbian couples have applied to register for legal union on the day the bill is to come into effect.
LGBT rights protesters demonstrate as politicians continued to discuss the same-sex marriage bill ahead of Friday&#39;s vote.
LGBT rights protesters demonstrate as politicians continued to discuss the same-sex marriage bill ahead of Friday's vote.
People lined the streets outside the parliamentary administration building on Friday.
People lined the streets outside the parliamentary administration building on Friday.
A gay rights advocate holds a flower in support of the same-sex marriage law.
A gay rights advocate holds a flower in support of the same-sex marriage law.
Lawmakers in Taiwan have approved a bill legalizing same-sex marriage, a landmark decision that makes the self-ruled island the first place in Asia to pass gay marriage legislation.
The vote came almost two years after the island's Constitutional Court ruled that the existing law -- which said marriage was between a man and a woman -- was unconstitutional. The panel of judges gave the island's parliament two years to amend or enact new laws.
On Friday -- only a week off the two-year deadline -- lawmakers in Taiwan's Legislative Yuan passed a bill making same-sex marriage a reality. It will go into effect on May 24.