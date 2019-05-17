Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Trisha Ahmed and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 1:58 PM ET, Fri May 17, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)An attempt to "break the girls" of Sudan, photos from an overcrowded border facility and virtual kidnappings. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.

Confessions of a VIP private jet flight attendant

Life as a VIP air hostess comes with the perk of traveling around the world, but such jobs can be demanding and stressful. One flight attendant shares her experiences from working in the industry for 13 years.

Hate searches spiked after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

    Experts studying radicalization express concern over how people can begin searching anti-Semitic phrases on Google but end up being drawn into sites such as 4chan, where white supremacists lurk and spew hate.
    Read More

    No-frills grocer is growing fast

    A cheap, brutally efficient grocery chain is building a cultlike following and reshaping the grocery industry along the way. Here's the quirky way Aldi's is doing it.

    'Nobody ... should spend an hour like this'

    Photos obtained exclusively by CNN show children sleeping in dirt and on rocks, covered with Mylar blankets, as they wait outside an overcrowded US Border Patrol station.

    How scammers fake a kidnapping

    20190507-virtual-kidnapping
    "I have your son," said a voice on the phone, leading parents on a frantic journey. The caller ID said the call was coming from their son's number. But he was actually safe at home the whole time.

    Opinion: Doris Day was more than 'America's virgin'

    Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff of Cincinnati always insisted she was never as wholesome and pristine as her show-biz alter ego Doris Day seemed to be in the movies.

    For some, dating is too expensive or dangerous

    A growing number of South Koreans are shunning romantic relationships. While they struggle to find jobs, many say they lack the time, money or emotional capacity to go on dates.

      'Break the girls'

      Women say they were raped and beaten in an attempt to quell Sudan's protests. But such tactics didn't work.