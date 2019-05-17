Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)An attempt to "break the girls" of Sudan, photos from an overcrowded border facility and virtual kidnappings. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
Life as a VIP air hostess comes with the perk of traveling around the world, but such jobs can be demanding and stressful. One flight attendant shares her experiences from working in the industry for 13 years.
Experts studying radicalization express concern over how people can begin searching anti-Semitic phrases on Google but end up being drawn into sites such as 4chan, where white supremacists lurk and spew hate.
A cheap, brutally efficient grocery chain is building a cultlike following and reshaping the grocery industry along the way. Here's the quirky way Aldi's is doing it.
Photos obtained exclusively by CNN show children sleeping in dirt and on rocks, covered with Mylar blankets, as they wait outside an overcrowded US Border Patrol station.
"I have your son," said a voice on the phone, leading parents on a frantic journey. The caller ID said the call was coming from their son's number. But he was actually safe at home the whole time.
Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff of Cincinnati always insisted she was never as wholesome and pristine as her show-biz alter ego Doris Day seemed to be in the movies.
A growing number of South Koreans are shunning romantic relationships. While they struggle to find jobs, many say they lack the time, money or emotional capacity to go on dates.
Women say they were raped and beaten in an attempt to quell Sudan's protests. But such tactics didn't work.