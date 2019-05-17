(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Another state jumped on the anti-abortion bandwagon. Missouri passed a bill banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.
-- Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.
-- In the middle of his trade war with China, US President Donald Trump lifted steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
-- Ohio State University released a damning report. It found that university staff knew since the 1970s that a school doctor was sexually abusing students, but they didn't investigate.
-- A court ruled that the ex-king of Belgium will be fined more than $5,000 each day until he takes a paternity test. Here's the story.
-- Grumpy Cat, a beloved hero of the internet, died at age 7.
-- What could be better than Batman? Batwoman. Especially when she's being played by Ruby Rose. The "Orange Is the New Black" actress appeared in the first trailer for the upcoming series.
-- A pretty name for a special view. Catch the rare "blue flower moon" Saturday night.