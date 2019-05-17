Germany to return 500-year-old monument to Namibia

(CNN) Germany is set to return a 15th Century artifact it took from Namibia known as the Stone Cross.

Minister of State for Media and Culture Monica Gruetters on Friday said the gesture showed that Germany was committed to accounting for its colonial past.

"A clear signal that we are committed to reappraising the colonial past," Gruetters said at a press conference announcing the restitution in Berlin.

The 3.5-meter high navigation landmark, erected by Portuguese explorer Diogo Cão, was first placed on Namibia's coast in 1498.

It was taken to Germany in 1893 after the area became a German imperial protectorate and is on display at the German Historical Museum in Berlin.