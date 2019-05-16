The week in 23 photos

A British Shorthair cat looks into the camera Friday, May 10, at a preview event for an upcoming cat and dog show in Dortmund, Germany.
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser shows off his socks to US President Donald Trump, who had just arrived in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Tuesday, May 14.
People in Monterrey, Mexico, raced in high heels to raise awareness about LGBT equality on Sunday, May 12.
A flock of sheep is seen in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on Friday, May 10.
A graduate wears a "Make America Great Again" hat at commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 11, at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Britain's Prince Charles greets guests at the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 15.
Khar, an 18-day-old reticulated giraffe, walks around a zoo in Whipsnade, England, on Monday, May 13. Reticulated giraffes, also known as Somali giraffes, are an endangered species.
Singer Elton John poses for photographers at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 16. The festival was screening the John biopic "Rocketman," starring Taron Egerton.
Australia's Kate Miller-Heidke performs the song "Zero Gravity" during the semifinals of the Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, May 14.