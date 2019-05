The week in 23 photos

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs a controversial abortion bill Wednesday, May 15, that could punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison. The law only allows exceptions "to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child's mother" for ectopic pregnancy and if the "unborn child has a lethal anomaly." Ivey noted that the new law may be unenforceable due to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. But the new law was passed with the aim of challenging that decision, she said.