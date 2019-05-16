Photos: The week in 23 photos Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs a controversial abortion bill Wednesday, May 15, that could punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison. The law only allows exceptions "to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child's mother" for ectopic pregnancy and if the "unborn child has a lethal anomaly." Ivey noted that the new law may be unenforceable due to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. But the new law was passed with the aim of challenging that decision, she said. Hide Caption 2 of 23

A British Shorthair cat looks into the camera Friday, May 10, at a preview event for an upcoming cat and dog show in Dortmund, Germany.

Muslim men rest after attending Friday prayers May 10 at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. During the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio arrives for the official dedication ceremony of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Thursday, May 16. He announced Thursday that he would be joining the crowded field of Democrats running for president.

These cadets are among the 34 African-American women who are expected to graduate next week from the United States Military Academy at West Point. It's the largest class of African-American women to graduate together, West Point spokesman Frank Demaro said.

People embrace as Kendrick Castillo's casket is loaded into a hearse in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on Wednesday, May 15. Castillo, 18, was killed last week while trying to stop a gunman during a school shooting.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds after an election results ceremony on Saturday, May 11. His party, the African National Congress, held onto a significant majority of the government, garnering 57.5% of the vote.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday, May 15. See more red-carpet photos

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser shows off his socks to US President Donald Trump, who had just arrived in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Tuesday, May 14.

People in Monterrey, Mexico, raced in high heels to raise awareness about LGBT equality on Sunday, May 12.

People in New York wait to enter the disciplinary trial of police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who is accused of using a banned chokehold in the 2014 death of Eric Garner. Pantaleo says he never choked Garner and that his technique for subduing him was in line with his training.

A flock of sheep is seen in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on Friday, May 10.

A graduate wears a "Make America Great Again" hat at commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 11, at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

A fire burns at the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven, Connecticut, on Sunday, May 12. The blaze was intentionally set, said the city's supervisor of fire investigations. The mosque was being renovated at the time.

A military honor guard escorts the casket of former US Sen. Richard Lugar into the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, May 14. The Republican, who served in the Senate from 1977 to 2013, died last month at the age of 87.

Britain's Prince Charles greets guests at the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 15.

Law enforcement personnel attend a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in Washington on Monday, May 13. The annual vigil commemorates new names that have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Nineteen weeks into 2019, 18 officers across the country had been shot and killed in the line of duty.

Khar, an 18-day-old reticulated giraffe, walks around a zoo in Whipsnade, England, on Monday, May 13. Reticulated giraffes, also known as Somali giraffes, are an endangered species.

A charter helicopter that crashed in the Hudson River is pulled out of the water Wednesday, May 15, in New York. The pilot, the only person aboard the helicopter, survived the crash.

Singer Elton John poses for photographers at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 16. The festival was screening the John biopic "Rocketman," starring Taron Egerton.

Australia's Kate Miller-Heidke performs the song "Zero Gravity" during the semifinals of the Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, May 14.