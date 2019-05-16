'Constable Scarecrow:' Police in Canadian town use cutouts of officers to catch speeders

(CNN) A town in Canada is welcoming four new police officers but their personalities are a little flat.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment in Lloydminster, Alberta, is deploying four lifelike cutouts of officers into the field to catch speeders, decrease car collisions and improve overall traffic safety.

Constable Michael Hagel told CNN the department just received the new officers. Costing $350 apiece, or nearly $500 Canadian, they are built with an aluminum composite, and the officer depicted on them has a jacket with reflective tape, making them just as easy to see at night as an actual officer.

The idea is to stand up the aluminum officers by the side of the road and at key intersections to compel drivers to follow road rules.

"We'll start the program in the first week of June by putting the scarecrows in a local school zone," Hagel said.

