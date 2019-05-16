Bedbugs hung out with dinosaurs but didn't bite them, study finds

(CNN) Bedbugs roamed the earth with dinosaurs but the tiny blood-sucking pests likely didn't bother T. rexes and their kin, scientists say.

New research has found that bedbugs have been around for more than 100 million years -- much longer than previously thought.

"To think that the pests that live in our beds ...were walking the earth side by side with dinosaurs, was a revelation," said Professor Mike Siva-Jothy from the University of Sheffield's Department of Animal and Plant Sciences.

Siva-Jothy, who co-authored the research published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, said that bedbugs had been assumed to have come into existence about 50 million years ago, around the same time as bats -- their first animal host.

Bats were believed to be the first hosts of bedbugs, but this study proves this was not the case.

But the 15-year study looking at the DNA of 34 species of bedbugs found the creatures evolved about 50 million years earlier than bats.

