A severe weather outbreak could affect millions this weekend across the central US

(CNN) A severe weather outbreak is expected over the next few days and possibly into the middle of next week across the central United States, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

The most significant target zone Friday will be from South Dakota down through West Texas.

Up to 50 million people could be affected based on areas at risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

The system is expected to gain strength Saturday as the storm shifts slightly east, with the most significant threat from the Plains to the Gulf Coast.

