A North Carolina woman who received a $1 lottery ticket for Mother's Day ends up winning $1.3 million

A woman's $1 Mother's Day gift turned out to be a lot more than she bargained for.

Vielka Roman was at the Carlie C's IGA grocery store in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with her fiance Al and her sister Neris after they shared a Mother's Day meal together on Sunday.

To celebrate the holiday, Neris decided to buy Roman a $1 lottery ticket for Carolina Cash 5, Roman's favorite game.

The next day, as Roman and her fiance started out on a vacation, she checked the lottery numbers and was surprised to see confetti light up her phone screen. She had won the jackpot of $1,354,174.

The jackpot was the third largest in Carolina Cash 5 history, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery press release

