Breaking News

A North Carolina woman who received a $1 lottery ticket for Mother's Day ends up winning $1.3 million

By Michelle Lou, CNN

Updated 4:21 PM ET, Thu May 16, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Vielka Roman, right, and her fiance Al were headed out on vacation when they found out Roman won the $1.3 million Carolina Cash 5 jackpot.
Vielka Roman, right, and her fiance Al were headed out on vacation when they found out Roman won the $1.3 million Carolina Cash 5 jackpot.

(CNN)A woman's $1 Mother's Day gift turned out to be a lot more than she bargained for.

Vielka Roman was at the Carlie C's IGA grocery store in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with her fiance Al and her sister Neris after they shared a Mother's Day meal together on Sunday.
To celebrate the holiday, Neris decided to buy Roman a $1 lottery ticket for Carolina Cash 5, Roman's favorite game.
The next day, as Roman and her fiance started out on a vacation, she checked the lottery numbers and was surprised to see confetti light up her phone screen. She had won the jackpot of $1,354,174.
    The jackpot was the third largest in Carolina Cash 5 history, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery press release.
    Read More
    Before you play in an office lottery pool, read this
    Before you play in an office lottery pool, read this
    "I was in shock," Roman told CNN affiliate WTDV.
    They immediately turned around the car and headed to Raleigh to claim her prize -- but not before stopping to pick up Neris.
    Roman took home $958,078 after the required state and federal withholding.
      The lucky winner, who recently moved to Fayetteville, said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her mortgage and car and help out her sister.
      "We just moved here, just bought a house," Roman said in the press release. "It will be nice to have room to breathe. Neris can have more time to plant in her garden. We will be able to spend more time with each other as a family."