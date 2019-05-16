Kentucky toddler lost in woods for days is found. Rescuers heard his cries.

(CNN) A 22-month old Kentucky toddler survived in the woods alone for roughly three days after he went missing over the weekend.

Elden Howard was with his son Kenneth outside their home Sunday evening when Howard walked away for a few minutes, Magoffin County Rescue Squad Chief Carter Conley said.

The toddler was gone when Howard returned. He searched for the child for 30 to 45 minutes before calling 911, Conley said.

Rescuers found Kenneth on Wednesday afternoon nearly 1,800 feet from his house southeast of Lexington after hours of trudging through nearly 300 acres, authorities said.

His cries led rescuers to him.

