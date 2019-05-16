She let a student take lunchroom food without paying. Then she was fired

(CNN) When a student at a New Hampshire high school put items on his tray that he didn't have the money for, lunchroom employee Bonnie Kimball didn't think it was a big deal.

She told the student to make sure to pay the next day. She wasn't worried as she had known the boy's parents since they were children, and had no doubt that the $8 lunch tab would soon be taken care of. And the next morning, she told CNN, that's exactly what happened.

About a week later though, she was fired by the district manager of Café Services, the food services company that employed her.

"'Do you understand what you did was wrong? That was theft,'" Kimball says she was told.

A photo of her termination letter provided to CNN shows that the company accused her of violating its procedures as well as federal and school policies. The letter was dated April 9 and said Kimball was fired on April 4.

