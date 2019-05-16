A missing pregnant woman has been found dead. Her baby was forcibly removed from her womb, police say

(CNN) A 19-year-old pregnant woman who vanished last month was found dead in a Chicago home, authorities said. Police said they believe she was killed and her unborn baby was forcibly removed from her womb.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months' pregnant when she disappeared April 23. Her body was found this week, and the cause of death was homicide by strangulation, the Cook County, Illinois, medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

The baby is in grave condition, police said.

The day Ochoa-Lopez was reported missing, a call for help for a baby came from the same address where her body was later found.

"We believe that she was murdered, and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder," said Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago police spokesman.

