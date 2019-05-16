A missing pregnant woman has been found dead weeks after she went to meet someone to pick up baby items

(CNN) A 19-year-old pregnant woman who vanished last month was found dead in a Chicago home, authorities said. Police said they believe she was killed and her unborn baby was forcibly removed.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine-months pregnant when she disappeared on April 23. Her body was found this week, and the cause of death was homicide by strangulation, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

The day she was reported missing, a call for help for a baby came from the same address where Ocha-Lopez's body was later found.

"We believe that she was murdered, and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder," said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.

Detectives have detained four people for questioning, he said. Authorities declined to confirm any other details, citing an open investigation.

Read More