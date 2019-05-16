London (CNN) Boris Johnson, the former UK Foreign Secretary and an ardent critic of Theresa May's Brexit strategy, has confirmed he will run for leadership of the Conservative Party when the beleaguered Prime Minister announces her departure.

"Of course I'm going to go for it," he told a BBC news anchor at a business conference in Manchester, when asked if he would be a candidate.

May has said she will stand aside once Brexit has been delivered , but her Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union has been soundly rejected three times by Parliament.

The agreement will next be put to lawmakers at the beginning of June , and Conservative Party officials said on Thursday that May had agreed to set out the timetable for her departure after that vote.

Johnson, a former Mayor of London, has long held leadership ambitions. He has been an arch critic of May's Brexit approach -- although he ultimately voted in favor of her plan on the third occasion it was placed before lawmakers.

