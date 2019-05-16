Nick Kyrgios throws chair during Italian Open meltdown

(CNN) Even by Nick Kyrgios' standards, it's been an eventful 24 hours.

The Australian was defaulted from his second-round match against Casper Ruud at the Italian Open with the scores poised at one set apiece.

Kyrgios was handed a one-game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he appeared to shout at a member of the crowd after his serve was broken in the final set.

Well...



Kyrgios gets a game penalty and then walks off court, handing Casper Ruud a place in the last 16#ibi19 pic.twitter.com/T4jhvbV1RN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 16, 2019

He then threw his racket on the floor, kicked over a water bottle, and launched a chair into the middle of the court before saying "I'm done." According to ATP regulations, a defaulted player loses all prize money, hotel accommodation and points accrued during that event.