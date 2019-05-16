Bullock scores endorsement from Iowa attorney general

(CNN) Steve Bullock won the endorsement of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Thursday, the governor's campaign announced, making the Montana Democrat the first presidential candidate to win the support of an Iowa Democrat elected statewide.

Miller's endorsement of Bullock is not a surprise. The longtime attorney general has long been a supporter and has quietly boosted the governor's campaign in Iowa long before Tuesday, when Bullock officially jumped into the race.

"I'm proud to endorse Steve Bullock for President of the United States," Miller says in a campaign video. "Believe me I know I shouldn't tell Iowans who to caucus for. But I ask you to go out and hear Steve and meet him and see what you think."

He adds: "The stakes are so high this time around. It's up to us to get it right."

In a statement about his endorsement, Miller -- who is serving his 10th four-year term as attorney general, making him the longest serving attorney general in the nation -- describes Bullock as someone "with proven character, a record of success, and an ability to connect with all Americans."

