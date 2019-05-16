Stone associate Andrew Miller still needed by grand jury in ongoing investigation, prosecutors say

Washington (CNN) Roger Stone associate Andrew Miller is still needed by a federal grand jury conducting an ongoing criminal investigation started by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to an appeals court filing Thursday.

The Justice Department's assertion appears to confirm that more criminal charges are still possible related to Miller's requested testimony, and that a grand jury used by Mueller's team is still at work. Mueller has transferred the grand jury to federal prosecutors in Washington.

"The need for expedition in this grand jury matter -- which arises from a subpoena served more than a year ago -- outweighs the only harm that Miller claims, which is the burden of traveling to Washington, D.C. (at government expense) to testify and the attendant risk of his case becoming moot," prosecutors wrote in the court filing Thursday." Delaying his testimony, on the other hand, would delay an ongoing criminal investigation, to the detriment of the government and the public at large."

The question of what prosecutors still might need from Miller has hung over him since Stone was indicted by the grand jury in January and Mueller concluded his investigation in March. Stone has pleaded not guilty and is headed to trial later this year, and prosecutors at this point are not allowed to use the grand jury to build out evidence against him for that trial.

