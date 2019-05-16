Planned Parenthood Southeast fielded so many questions on new abortion laws it had to open another phone line

(CNN) Hundreds of women in Georgia and Alabama are calling Planned Parenthood and asking the group whether abortion is still legal in their states.

Planned Parenthood Southeast, which covers Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, has gotten so many calls that it had to set up an automated phone line with more information, according to a spokeswoman.

The influx of calls started after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the "heartbeat" abortion bill into law last week. In the wake of the Alabama abortion bill being signed into law on Wednesday, the calls have continued, Planned Parenthood Southeast said.

The call center has been swamped, Planned Parenthood Southeast spokeswoman Barbara Ann Luttrell told CNN on Wednesday.

She said the deluge of calls "puts into perspective how deeply this hits the people of these states." In the past, there has been anti-abortion legislation but it has not elicited this kind of "terrified reaction," she said.

Read More