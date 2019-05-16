Greek journalist's car targeted in reported bomb attack

(CNN) A car belonging to a reporter was targeted by a bomb blast in northern Athens, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported.

The bomb exploded at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Mina Karamitrou's home in the northern Athens suburb of Papagou, according to CNN Greece. No one was injured in the attack, but Karamitrou's car was destroyed.

Free press 'non-negotiable'

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos condemned the attack. "The freedom of the press, which Mina Karamitrou serves, is non-negotiable," Tzanakopoulos said Tuesday.

The attack was "unacceptable and reprehensible and the perpetrators will be held accountable," he added.

In a tweet, Greek Minister of Civil Protection Olga Gerovasili said such attacks are "unequivocally reprehensible."