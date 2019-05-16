Choco Leibniz heiress apologizes for defending use of Nazi slave labor

(CNN) The heiress of German biscuit empire Bahlsen has apologized for defending the company's use of forced laborers during World War II.

Verena Bahlsen, 25, who owns a quarter of the company, sparked a backlash by telling German newspaper Bild her company had treated the laborers "well," and that the firm "was guilty of nothing."

She said in a statement that she "deeply regrets" her comments, adding that she intends to "learn more about the history of the company whose name I carry."

Bahlsen owns a quarter of the Bahlsen firm, which generated a turnover of 545 million euros ($610 million) in 2018 and produces the popular Choco Leibniz biscuits.

She initially sparked controversy last week when she told a marketing conference she was a capitalist who wanted "to make money and buy yachts."

