'John Wick 3' goes to war, but runs out of ammunition

(CNN) The John Wick movies are essentially aimed at people who find the "Taken" franchise too intellectually demanding, dispensing with the pretense of a plot in order to get right into the action. "John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum" certainly follows that script -- or rather, lack of one -- delivering adrenaline-fueled thrills, before fatigue creeps into the unrelenting mayhem about halfway through.

Keanu Reeves is in his taciturn element as the assassin/killing machine, who has a soft spot for dogs, and is so thorough about his work that foes are usually shot twice in the body, then once in the head for good measure. Before it's over, the competition will literally include a busload of faceless goons, at which point even the movie's dark humor begins to run out of ammunition.