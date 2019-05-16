Score a free Echo Dot when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2

We've already reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and think it's a great option for those who want a battery-operated smart doorbell, which doesn't have to be wired for electric and comes with an attached chime.

Until May 30, when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2 from Amazon, you can get a 3rd Generation Echo Dot for free. Typically, a Video Doorbell 2 plus an Echo Dot would retail for $248.99, but during this sale you'll get both for just $199, a 20% savings.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with 3rd Generation Echo Dot ($199, originally $248.99; amazon.com)

And that Echo Dot can act as a wireless chime for the doorbell. You'll get to hear Alexa saying "Someone is at your door" with a chime of your choosing. Additionally, you'll get push notifications via the companion app for iOS, Android and FireOS.

If you add an Echo Show ($229.99; amazon.com) or Echo Spot ($129.99; amazon.com), you'll be able to see and chat with visitors through these devices. The integration between Amazon.com and Ring is seamless.

The Video Doorbell 2 itself features a long-lasting battery pack, a 1080p high-definition camera and a waterproof design, so it can handle stormy weather and provide a clear view of the outside of your home.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.