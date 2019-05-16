Amazon's $50 Fire 7 just became an even better value

Story highlights An upgrade offers a faster processor and double the storage for the same low price

You can preorder the upgraded Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition from Amazon.com now

Amazon is one of a few companies to offer an ultra-affordable tablet fit for streaming, reading and light productivity uses. The $50 Fire 7 tablet stands out from a value perspective, and after a surprise update, it's an even better value.

Still at just $49.99, the Fire 7 now starts with 16GB of internal storage and a speedier 1.3GHz quad-core processor. The refreshed Fire 7 will ship on June 6.

Let's walk through the different models and colors.

Black

Fire 7 Tablet in black 16GB with special offers ($49.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Tablet in black 16GB without special offers ($64.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Tablet in black 32GB with special offers ($69.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Tablet in black 32GB without special offers ($84.99; amazon.com)

Plum

Fire 7 Tablet in plum 16GB with special offers ($49.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Tablet in plum 32GB with special offers ($69.99; amazon.com)

Sage

Fire 7 Tablet in sage 16GB with special offers ($49.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Tablet in sage 32GB with special offers ($69.99; amazon.com)

Twilight Blue

Fire 7 Tablet in twilight blue 16GB with special offers ($49.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Tablet in twilight blue 32GB with special offers ($69.99; amazon.com)

More storage and a faster processor join the 7-inch 1020 x 600 display setup. Plus the Fire 7 still features a 2-megapixel camera on the front and back, dual-band Wi-Fi, and mono speaker setup. Amazon has also kept a headphone jack on the bottom for personal listening with a pair of headphones. Additionally, you can expand the 16GB or 32GB internal storage with up to a 512GB micro SD card. That way, you can store all the books, movies, TV shows, music and apps your heart can hold.

Alongside the core Fire 7 tablet, Amazon is also bringing these updates to the Fire 7 Kids' Edition, meaning it also has a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage and a faster processor. It also includes a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a case in pink, blue or purple, and a two-year warranty.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is $99.99, but Amazon is offering $50 off if you purchase two of them, bringing the total price to just $149.99. Or you can get a single tablet and a pair of "Toy Story"-themed headphones for just $99.99.

Here are the different models of the Kids' Edition.

Fire 7 Kids' Edition Tablet in blue ($99.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Kids' Edition Tablet in pink ($99.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Kids' Edition Tablet in purple ($99.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Kids' Edition Tablet with Bo Peep Toy Story headphones ($99.99, originally $118.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Kids' Edition Tablet with Forky Toy Story headphones ($99.99, originally $121.70; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.