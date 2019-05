Quickly catch up on today's business news

New York, NY (CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN Business:

Warren Buffett's big reveal: We knew that the legendary investor bought a chunk of Amazon, and now we know the details: His stake is worth more than $900 million. That huge sum is still less than a 1% stake in the company.

Something's got to change: Boeing faces a crisis of confidence that threatens its century-old reputation for safety. CNN Business' Matt Egan looks at how the company can fix that

An about face on prices: Walmart is known for its low, low prices, but today America's largest retailer said it will hike the cost of some items in response to the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese goods.

