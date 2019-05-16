Bob Hawke, former Australian prime minister, dead at 89

(CNN) Bob Hawke, one of Australia's longest-serving Prime Ministers and a champion of the trade union movement, has died peacefully at the age of 89.

Known affectionately as "Hawkie," Hawke was Australia's Prime Minister from 1983 to 1991, winning four elections and becoming the country's third longest-serving leader.

His wife, Blanche D'Alpuget, released a statement on Thursday describing her husband as "the greatest Australian of the post-war era."

"Bob Hawke and Paul Keating and their governments modernised the Australian economy, paving the way for an unprecedented period of recession-free economic growth and job creation," her statement said.

Bob Hawke takes a drink at the launch of Hawke's Lager at Sydney's Clock Hotel in April 2017.

A Rhodes scholar who graduated from Oxford University in 1956, Hawke quickly rose through the ranks of Australia's trade union movement to become the President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions in 1970, according to the Museum of Australian Democracy.

