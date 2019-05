(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- US President Donald Trump unveiled his new immigration plan. It may have raised more questions than answers.

-- President Trump also reported his finances. He made at least $434 million last year.

-- And he expressed frustration with the idea that his top aides want war with Iran.

-- As for the trade war? Walmart, America's biggest retailer, said it will raise prices because of US tariffs on Chinese goods.

-- Across the pond, a photo agency used a helicopter to sneakily take pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their private home. Here's how the couple responded.

-- The SAT will assign an "adversity score" to each student who takes the test. Read what that means here.

-- Alabama's governor signed a wildly controversial anti-abortion bill into law on Wednesday. Here's the logic behind the move.

-- The body of a missing pregnant woman was found . Police say her unborn baby was forcibly removed from her womb. The baby is still alive.