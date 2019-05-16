(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- US President Donald Trump unveiled his new immigration plan. It may have raised more questions than answers.
-- President Trump also reported his finances. He made at least $434 million last year.
-- And he expressed frustration with the idea that his top aides want war with Iran.
-- As for the trade war? Walmart, America's biggest retailer, said it will raise prices because of US tariffs on Chinese goods.
-- Across the pond, a photo agency used a helicopter to sneakily take pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their private home. Here's how the couple responded.
-- The SAT will assign an "adversity score" to each student who takes the test. Read what that means here.
-- Alabama's governor signed a wildly controversial anti-abortion bill into law on Wednesday. Here's the logic behind the move.
-- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a presidential run. That makes him the 23rd Democrat in a crowded race to challenge President Trump next year.
-- The body of a missing pregnant woman was found. Police say her unborn baby was forcibly removed from her womb. The baby is still alive.
-- Mick Jagger posted an epic dance video. Did we mention he's 75 and recovering from heart surgery?