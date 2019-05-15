Mystery behind tiger found in vacant Houston home solved. One woman arrested

(CNN) Three months since a tiger was found in a cage in a vacant home, Houston police have made an arrest on the mystery owner.

Brittany Garza, 24, was taken into custody an Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor, for failing to provide water, food, care and shelter for the tiger she named "Rajah."

The year- and-a-half old tiger made headlines on February 11 when it was found in a vacant house by a concerned citizen who entered the home to smoke pot. Naturally, police were suspicious of the emergency call when they first heard it.

"We questioned them as to whether they were under the effects of the drugs or they actually saw a tiger," Sgt. Jason Alderete of the Houston Police Department's Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty Unit told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Officers found the tiger in a garage of a vacant house.

The tiger was found in a small cage that only allowed room for him to stand up and move in a circle, according to the probable cause documents. Inside the cage, there was no food or water. It was lined with hay that was soaked in urine and animal waste that the animal was left to lay on. Insects and maggots were also found in the hay.

