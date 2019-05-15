A Parkland parent who is Florida's principal of the year has been tapped to lead Marjory Stoneman Douglas

(CNN) Michelle Kefford had been teaching biology at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for only a few years when she started dreaming about being a school leader. Nearly 15 years later, she's returning to be the school's new principal.

Kefford, 44, has been chosen to lead the school in Parkland, Florida, in the wake of administrative changes following the massacre of 17 people at the school on February 14, 2018.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to go back home. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a lot of ways is going back home, (it) is where I started my career as an educator," Kefford said.

For the past eight years, Kefford has been leading the Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, about 23 miles south of Parkland. But she's no stranger to the community. The educator lives in Parkland and her son is a ninth-grader at Stoneman Douglas.

She is considered by many as the top-ranking principal in the state.