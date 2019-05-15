Dead gray whales keep washing ashore in the San Francisco Bay area

(CNN) Scientists are working to find out what killed a gray whale that washed up on Tuesday near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, California.

It is the 10th gray whale to die in the Bay Area since March.

Experts were able to examine the whale and take some measurements, but it was too dangerous to do a full necropsy.

"The dead whale's resting place straddles a rocky shoreline in an intertidal area making it unsafe for the Center's necropsy team to attempt to perform a necropsy. The current storms and uncertain tidal conditions this week will play a role on when the expert team can investigate the carcass," said Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesman for The Marine Mammal Center.

The center found that found that four of the whales died from malnutrition and four others died from ship strikes -- including one whale that washed up on Ocean Beach in San Francisco last week. The cause of death is not yet known for a whale that washed ashore on April 30.