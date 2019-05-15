Alabama doctors who perform abortions could face up to 99 years in prison -- the same as rapists and murderers

(CNN) Under an Alabama bill that was just sent to the governor's desk, doctors who perform abortions will be the same in the eyes of the law as rapists and murderers.

The most restrictive abortion law in the nation, it outlaws nearly all instances of the procedure, except when it is necessary to prevent a "serious health risk" to the mother or if the "unborn child has a lethal anomaly."

Any physician who is convicted of performing an abortion in the state would be a Class A felon -- the highest level in Alabama.

The minimum sentence for a Class A felony is 10 years, but it can go as high as 99 years in prison or life. The exception is capital murder, which carries an automatic life sentence.

These are some of the other crimes that are categorized as Class A felonies in Alabama:

