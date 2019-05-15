Washington Post: Trump Organization claims 'negative connotation' of Trump brand leads to revenue declines at Florida resort

Washington (CNN) The Trump Organization's golf resort in Doral, Florida, has become less profitable since Donald Trump announced he was running for president four years ago, the Washington Post reported Wednesday -- a change that a company representative claimed to a local official was due to "some negative connotation that is associated with the brand."

Citing financial data the Trump Organization submitted to Miami-Dade County, the paper said that from 2015 to 2017, the resort's revenue "fell from $92 million to $75 million — an 18 percent drop."

Although the resort is still profitable, documents show that during that period, net operating income shrank from $13.8 million to $4.3 million, according to the paper.

During a 2018 meeting with county officials, the Trump Organization sought to lower the property's tax bill. Tax consultant Jessica Vachiratevanurak told county officials the club was "severely underperforming," and cited "some negative connotation that is associated with the brand" as the reason, according to the paper.

