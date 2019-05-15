Steve Bullock raises $1 million in first 24 hours, campaign says

(CNN) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock raised $1 million from donors in all 50 states in the 24 hours after he launched his 2020 presidential bid, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Not included in the release: The number of donors who donated to Bullock's campaign, a figure that will be key to the Montana Democrat's ability to make the first Democratic primary debate in June

"Gov. Steve Bullock has a proven record, long-held progressive values and a powerful vision to take big money out of politics that is already resonating with Americans in all 50 states," said Jenn Ridder, Bullock's campaign manager.

Ridder added that the campaign will have "an aggressive on-the-ground operation, digital-first approach, and nationwide grassroots support."

First day fundraising hauls are often touted by campaigns as a sign of strength out of the gate. Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced that it raised $6.3 million in the first day, putting him at the top of the field ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $5.9 million in the first day, and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who raised $6.1 million. Sen. Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million in the first 24 hours.

