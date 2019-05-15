Donald Trump is Joe Biden's best friend right now

(CNN) If you are Joe Biden, you wake up every single day rooting like hell for Donald Trump to talk or tweet -- ideally both! -- about you. And so far in Biden's 2020 candidacy, that's exactly what the President is doing.

On Tuesday in Louisiana at an official -- ahem -- White House event, Trump said this of the former vice president: "What happened to him? I'm looking, I said, 'That doesn't look like the guy I knew, what happened to him?'" (Trump also ran down several other 2020 Democrats in that "official" speech.)

Three days earlier, Trump tweeted this about Biden: "China is DREAMING that Sleepy Joe Biden, or any of the others, gets elected in 2020. They LOVE ripping off America."

And, two days before that, he tweeted this bit of political handicapping: "Looks to me like it's going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast!"

All told, Trump has tweeted about Biden more than 30 times since the former vice president officially entered the 2020 race late last month. During that same time period, Trump has mentioned Bernie Sanders in four tweets and Elizabeth Warren in one.

