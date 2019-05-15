Administration considers next steps in DNA testing on the border

(CNN) The Department of Homeland Security is considering next steps in DNA testing on the southern border, following a pilot program that concluded last week.

DHS ran the DNA pilot program to help identify and prosecute individuals posing as families in an effort to target human smuggling. The Rapid DNA testing, as it's known, involves a cheek swab and can, on average, provide results in about 90 minutes.

"We're continuing to analyze the results of the DNA, analyze where we think it'd be appropriate in the processing line," said Alysa Erichs, acting executive associate director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

ICE has briefed acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan on the DNA testing, Erichs said.

Before the DNA pilot program, ICE Homeland Security Investigations personnel had been deployed to the border in April to investigate human smuggling and the use of fraudulent documents to "create fake families." There are now 130 Homeland Security Investigations personnel at the border.

