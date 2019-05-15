FAA officials in hot seat as world awaits Boeing 737 Max fix

(CNN) The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns Wednesday both with the actions of pilots whose 737 Max jets crashed, and the decisions of his agency and planemaker Boeing.

Acting administrator Daniel Elwell delivered his most pointed assessment to date in comments before Congress of the Lion Air pilots whose plane crashed last October. They did not identify and use an emergency checklist that could have disabled the automated system -- the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS -- that pushed the airplane downward, he said.

But, he acknowledged, Boeing should have included more information about that faulty stabilization system -- new for the 737 Max -- in its pilots manual. The existence of the system was not revealed in the manual prior to that crash, leaving pilots in the dark.

"As a pilot, when I first heard about this, I thought there should have been more text in the manual about MCAS," Elwell, a former military and commercial pilot, said.

Elwell took questions from House lawmakers about the certification of the 737 Max, its process for allowing planemakers to sign off on certification decisions, why MCAS was not subject to a more rigorous review, and how FAA will go about evaluating the airplane's safety and returning it to the skies.

