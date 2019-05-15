Elizabeth Warren is rejecting Fox News, but most of her rivals aren't

(CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made a bold statement this week: She publicly rejected an invitation to participate in a town hall on Fox. She said the conservative network is a "hate-for-profit racket" that's in business to harm the Democratic Party.

The anti-Fox stance impressed Warren's fans and progressives online, but so far there hasn't been a rush to join her. Most of the 20-plus other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president are either welcoming the chance to talk on Fox or are keeping their misgivings to themselves.

The only exception is Sen. Kamala Harris, who has -- for now -- ruled out a town hall with the network, according to two campaign aides.

"They've reached out but we haven't entertained it," a campaign spokesperson said in response to CNN's question on Wednesday.

To Fox or not to Fox? That's been a question many of the campaigns have grappled with. Fox is unique in the fragmented media universe -- it has a big, loyal audience but a divisive brand that many Democrats despise. Warren perceived a political advantage by attacking the network. But most of the rest of the field perceives an advantage, however slight, by reaching out to Fox's audience.

