President Trump? I have 2013 on the line for you.

That has become accepted fact in the Trump presidency: For every pronouncement the President makes, there is at least one tweet from his past that directly contradicts his current view.

Which brings us to Iran.

In the past week, the Trump administration has significantly ramped up pressure on the country. First, the US ordered an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers into the Middle East -- citing reports that Iran was putting short-range missiles on boats in the Persian Gulf. Then, came a report in The New York Times that national security adviser John Bolton had proposed one plan that would include sending 120,000 troops into the region in the event Iran continued to walk away from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a nuclear pact that Iran agreed to in 2015.

Asked about the troop proposal, which the Times made clear Trump had not yet seen, the President said this on Tuesday:

